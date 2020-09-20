Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Above Average Highs, Low Rain Chances

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Saturday’s high temperature hit 90 degrees in Denver making it the 74th 90-degree-day of 2020. This put 2020 in the number one spot on the record for the most 90 degree plus days in a year.

Today we back off the 90 degree heat a touch, afternoon highs are into the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Air quality looks to improve today with less smoke hanging around and some breezy winds from time to time.

Temperatures continue in the 80s all next week with mainly dry skies. Tuesday is our best chance for a few showers with an isolated rain chance on Wednesday.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories