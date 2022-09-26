DENVER (KDVR) — High pressure remains in control on Monday. The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting sunny skies and warm highs around 80 degrees. The normal high right now is 75 degrees.

The mountains will stay dry and sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s.

On Tuesday, we are including a 10% chance of afternoon rain/t-storms in Denver and across the Front Range. The mountains will also see a chance for afternoon rain/t-storms. A dusting of snow is possible on the 14ers.

Tuesday: Forecast radar and satellite at 5pm.

Expect warm temperatures in the low to mid-80s through Wednesday.

A cold front hits on Friday with a 30% chance of rain/t-storms in Denver. It will drop high temperatures into the 70s. The 13ers and 14ers could see 1-3 inches of snow.

On Saturday, we are forecasting another 30% chance for afternoon rain/t-storms in Denver. Highs will be in the 70s.

It will be drier on Sunday with sunshine and low 70s.