Abnormally warm Friday in the 70s; Next chance for mountain snow is Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting an abnormally warm Friday at 71 degrees in Denver with partly sunny skies to start the day. The record high is 77 set in 2020.

The normal high in Denver right now is 57 degrees.

The mountains stay dry with a few waves of high clouds. High temperatures will be in the 50s.

It will be dry and abnormally warm all weekend with Front Range highs around 72 degrees.

Here are the record highs:

Friday: 77, 2020

Saturday: 79, 1934

Sunday: 78, 1999

The next storm system hits Colorado’s mountains on Monday and Tuesday with light snow accumulations. A larger storm system arrives Tuesday night and Wednesday with moderate snow accumulations.

Denver stays mostly dry through Tuesday. Then we are forecasting a 10% chances for rain showers Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures all of next week turn cooler in the 50s.

We’re still waiting for our first official measurable snowfall in Denver. The latest first snow occurred November 21, 1934.