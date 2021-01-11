Abnormally warm, dry, and windy week ahead; 60 degrees possible with 50mph winds Wednesday-Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a sunny, dry Monday in Denver and across the Front Range. High near 50.

The mountains stay dry and sunny, 20s.

The normal high right now in Denver is 44.

Tuesday is even warmer with mid to upper 50s. 60 degrees is possible.

60 degrees possible on Wednesday in Denver. The record high is 69.

A high wind event starts on Wednesday and continues on Thursday. 25-50mph gusts possible in Denver. 100mph gusts possible in the mountains on the Divide.

This is a downsloping wind for Denver. But, the strength of the wind could carry snow showers off the Mountains and across the Front Range on Thursday.

The Mountains get 1-4 inches of accumulation.

Drier but still windy on Friday, 30s.

Another fast moving cold front hits Saturday with a few snow showers by afternoon in the Mountains and across the Front Range. 30s.

Dry on Sunday.

Forecast wind gusts Wednesday evening.

Total snow between Wednesday-Thursday.