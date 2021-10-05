Abnormally warm 80s Tuesday; Cold front arrives this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting another warm day with 81 degrees in Denver and sunny skies. The normal high in Denver right now is 71.

The mountains will stay dry and sunny early with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

A tropical low slides across Colorado on Wednesday with a few rain/snow showers in the mountains. In Denver, we have a 10% chance of afternoon rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

It will be drier Thursday-Friday with increasing clouds on Friday night.

A cold front hits Saturday-Sunday. Expect rain/snow in the mountains and a chance for rain showers in Denver. A dusting of snow is possible on the high peaks. There will be cooler highs across the board. Front Range highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

We are watching for Denver’s first frost/freeze around October 13-14.