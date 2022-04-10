DENVER (KDVR) – Overnight showers and clouds will be clearing out this morning giving us a dry and mostly sunny day. Temps will be much cooler, in the 50s, and winds will be strong.

Winds are kicking up to 25-50 mph through the evening and then will calm down tonight. This means more fire danger today so no outdoor burning.

Monday we are staying gusty and cloudy.

Another system moves in on Tuesday with extra clouds and mountain snow. Highs reach the lower 60s with a brisk wind. Rain arrives along the Front Range later in the afternoon and can switch over to snow overnight.

A mix is possible early Wednesday morning, but we’re left with partial clearing and breezy winds for the afternoon. Winds will be breezy on Wednesday afternoon.

Cool sunshine finishes off the week.