A Windy Saturday, snow continues for some

Scattered snow showers will continue through the day for the Eastern Plains, where a Blizzard Warning remains in effect through the morning hours. Wind gusts up to 40-60 miles per hour will be possible with an additional 2-5″ to start the day.

Meanwhile along the I-25 corridor and Denver metro, expect a clearing sky with windy conditions. Gusts will not be as high as the Plains, but a gust up to 30-40 mph is possible. A mixture of sun and clouds will be present with highs today in the 50s.

For Saturday in the Mountains, expect scattered snow showers with highs staying in the 30s and breezy conditions.

Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend across the state. With the exception of some scattered snow showers in the high country, the rest of the state will be dry and sunny with highs ranging from the 40s to 50s.

Temperatures will steadily climb through the start of the work week, with highs in the 50s and 60s on Monday. We’ll watch for a 20% chance of a scattered rain shower or two across the Front Range. Expect snow to be possible in the mountains.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the pick days of the week with a mixture of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-60s across the Front Range. We’ll keep pan eye out for additional scattered rain chances by Friday.