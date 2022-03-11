DENVER (KDVR) — Skies remain clear tonight above the metro as this cool Friday comes to a close, carrying an expectation of lows dipping into the upper teens.

The sunny skies return for the start of the weekend with a brisk afternoon wind. High temperatures on Saturday will be close to seasonal averages in the middle 50s.

Sunday will be even warmer as highs climb to the 60-degree mark and winds are slower. Temperatures dip a little on Monday, but we’ll stay above average in the middle 50s.

Sunshine will last through the middle of the week with highs in the upper 60s on Tuesday afternoon. Clouds build up on Wednesday with highs reaching the upper 50s. Rain is expected to arrive later in the evening and can transition to snow overnight. The precipitation will wrap up on Thursday evening with highs in the upper 40s.

Clouds are slow to clear on Friday morning, but sunshine returns by the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 50s with even warmer temperatures expected for the following weekend.