DENVER (KDVR) — A few extra clouds push in across Denver Sunday night, keeping lows mild near the 50-degree mark. Sunshine is back on Monday with a southerly wind that bumps temperatures into the middle 80s. Winds will increase later in the day with more clouds and there will be a small chance for an evening shower.

The warmer weather is here to stay through the week with highs remaining in the middle 80s on Tuesday. More sunshine is in the forecast, but so are the chances for some late-day showers or storms. Wednesday has the better chance for late-day storms that push out into the Eastern Plains. Highs will be in the lower 80s on Wednesday.

Winds will be breezy on Thursday with even warmer highs. We’ll make it near the 90-degree mark with partly to mainly sunny skies. With the heat and wind, the fire risk looks to be higher.

Big changes on Friday with about a 30-degree drop in temperatures with highs only reaching the upper 50s. Snow moves into the northern mountains and the Front Range could see some rain showers. Models aren’t in great agreement about how much precipitation we’ll see, but any moisture is appreciated.

The following weekend will be cooler and below average with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Saturday has the chance for a lingering shower, then skies will clear on Sunday afternoon.