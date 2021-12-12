A warmer start to the week, then mountain snow on Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — A few clouds will linger across the area Sunday night with some cool overnight lows. Sunday night will dip into the middle 20s, keeping us above the average low of 19 degrees. Sunshine is back to kick off the workweek with mild highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday is even warmer as we top out in the lower 60s with sunny skies. Then we are pinpointing the next chance for mountain snow, which arrives on Wednesday. The system slides in Tuesday night and brings snow to the higher elevations through most of Wednesday.

The Metro area has A small chance to see a quick Wednesday morning shower from this system. Winds will become breezy through Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will dip back into the 40s as we head through the end of the workweek. However, sunshine does return and we look to remain dry for next weekend.