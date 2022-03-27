DENVER (KDVR) – Clouds clear Sunday night, allowing lows to dip into the middle 40s with a lighter wind. Sunshine is back for Monday afternoon helping highs climb back into the upper 70s.

Wind can pick up in the afternoon south of the city, and with low humidity values, Red Flag Warnings are in effect from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m.

More clouds push in on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s. Scattered rain arrives around mid-day with snow in the mountains during the afternoon.

The showers can switch to snow overnight in Denver with a mix through Wednesday morning. Roads are not expected to be impacted as it has been warm, and little to no snow accumulation is expected. Winds will be brisk on Wednesday afternoon with slow clearing skies and highs in the lower 50s.

Thursday has a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 50s. Another system moves in on Friday adding scattered rain and snow to the forecast. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Sunshine builds back in through next weekend as highs climb to the lower 60s on Sunday afternoon.