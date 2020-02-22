A warm day Saturday before snow, cold return

Temperatures will stay above average as we kick off the weekend, with highs in the 50s and 60s across the Front Range. This will be one of only 6 days in the Denver area where highs have hit above average this month. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds with light wind through the day. Clouds will quickly build during the afternoon and overnight hours as our next storm system approaches the region.

There’s a slight chance of some light rain and snow showers mixing in overnight and through the start of the day on Sunday. This will all transition over to snow by daylight on Sunday. Expect periods of heavy snow through the day with breezy conditions. Snow will clear out by Sunday evening, with clouds clearing after midnight. Totals will range from 2-5″ for the Denver metro area, with localized higher amounts expected on the west and south side. For the plains, expect a dusting up to 2″ while the mountains get hit with upwards of 12-18″ in some locations. Travel will be very difficult through the day on Sunday, especially in the high country.

We’ll start off dry and sunny Monday morning. There will be some travel issues despite the fact that the snow will be done. Clouds will build through the day Monday as our next weak system moves through. Expect scattered snow showers to develop late Monday through Tuesday. Highs will stay on the cooler side to start the week, making it into the 30-40s.



The second half of the work week will remain quiet with a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will stay in the 30s on Wednesday, but return to seasonal numbers in the 40-50s by Thursday and Friday.