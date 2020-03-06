A warm, but not completely dry, weekend in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Get ready to enjoy a really warm weekend. The warmest day will be Saturday with readings in the upper 60s to 70 degrees under mainly sunny skies.

Don't forget to Spring forward and set your clocks ahead one hour early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, the temperatures will reach the low to mid-60s. However, clouds will increase and a few rain showers will be possible in the late afternoon and evening.

It'll be dry early next week with temperatures staying in the mild 50s and 60s.

We are tracking a weak cold front expected to arrive late on Thursday into Friday morning.

Temperatures will cool into the low to mid 50s both days. There will also be a round of rain showers late Thursday that could mix with snow or change to light snow early on Friday before ending.

At this time, we are not forecasting accumulation in Denver, but we will continue to monitor the system.