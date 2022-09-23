DENVER (KDVR) — Skies will remain clear across Denver Friday night with mild lows in the upper 40s. Abundant sunshine is back for Saturday afternoon, helping to push highs into the lower 80s.

Sunday’s highs are closer to seasonal temperatures, topping out in the middle to upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies are also here to finish out the weekend.

We begin the workweek with plenty of sunshine in the forecast and comfy highs in the upper 70s. Winds will pick up a little on Tuesday with a few extra clouds. Highs are slightly warmer, making it to the low 80s.

Wednesday has more sunshine and lighter winds. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s, keeping us a few degrees above average.

Thursday has extra clouds with a small chance for a shower in the higher elevations. Highs stay in the low 80s on Thursday, then we’ll drop to the upper 70s on Friday. Friday has a better chance for a shower, with more clouds across the area.