A sunny and cooler end to the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) – Light snow and rain will push south of the metro area toward the Palmer Divide during the early evening. It’ll be chilly Saturday night as lows dip into the upper teens with slow-clearing skies.

Winds remain light out of the southwest.

Sunshine is back for Sunday, but it will be just below average near the 40-degree mark. We do warm up nicely into the start of the workweek. Highs will make it to the lower 50s for the middle of the week. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions linger through Thursday afternoon.

There is the chance for some rain or snow on Friday afternoon, but it’s not looking very promising just yet. Next weekend starts off on the cooler side with highs in the upper 30s.