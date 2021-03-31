A snowy March ends as April kicks off with dry and warm weather

DENVER (KDVR) — The month of March in Denver will go into the record books as the second snowiest, with a total of 34 inches of snow measured on nine different days. Only 2003 delivered more snow to the city.

April is Denver’s second snowiest month on average, with a little more than 8 inches annually. However, the month will start off with a stretch of sunny, dry and very warm days.

We are expecting highs on Thursday in metro Denver to reach the mid to upper 60s. It is going to be perfect weather for opening day for the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

We will warm into the 70s from Friday all the way through the middle of next week as sunshine and dry conditions dominant the region.

The warmest day will be on Easter Sunday with a forecast high of 78 for Denver. That would break the record high of 76 set in 1967. However, that will not be the warmest Easter as the record sits at 83 degrees.