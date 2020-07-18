A Saturday scorcher, near record highs and mainly dry conditions

Unseasonably warm temperatures will linger into the upcoming weekend. Highs this afternoon will soar into the upper 90s and lower 100s across the Front Range. Meanwhile in the mountains, expect highs to hit the 70s and 80s. We will likely tie today’s record high in Denver of 99 degrees, set last year in 2019.

Forecast highs for Saturday, July 18th

A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but storms will struggle against dry air. Expect building clouds through the afternoon with lightning and strong, gusty winds .

A disturbance will move through the state Sunday, dropping temperatures back into the 80-90s. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will be possible, specifically during the afternoon and evening hours. Any storms that form Sunday afternoon will be capable of producing strong wind, lightning, heavy rain and hail.

Highs will continue to drop, falling below average as we head into the new work week. Temps will max out in the mid-to-upper 80s both Monday and Tuesday with the chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms.

A typical summer pattern will take shape for the remainder of the work week. Expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a low chance for afternoon thunderstorms.