DENVER (KDVR) — A beautiful weekend ahead with abundant sunshine today warming us into the lower 80s.

Sunday’s highs are closer to seasonal temperatures, topping out in the middle to upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies are also here to finish out the weekend.

It will be great for the Broncos game Sunday evening!

We begin the workweek with plenty of sunshine in the forecast and comfy highs in the upper 70s. Winds will pick up a little on Tuesday with a few extra clouds.

Highs are slightly warmer, making it to the low 80s through midweek.

Thursday has extra clouds with a small chance for a shower in the higher elevations. Highs stay in the low 80s on Thursday, then we’ll drop to the upper 70s on Friday. Friday has a better chance for a shower, with more clouds across the area.