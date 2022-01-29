A mild Sunday before more snow this week

DENVER (KDVR) — Skies stay clear tonight as lows dip into the lower 20s. Sunday keeps the abundant sunshine in the forecast as highs flirt with the 60-degree mark.

Monday has very similar conditions with highs around 60 degrees and mainly sunny skies.

Changes arrive on Tuesday with building clouds and highs only in the upper 30s. Snow is expected to push into the area after the evening commute and it’ll continue through Wednesday afternoon. Snowfall rates aren’t very high, so even though it’ll snow all day, totals in the metro area are 3-5 inches. The foothills, and Palmer Divide can see 5-9 inches.

The Wednesday morning commute can be impacted, especially on roads with less vehicle traffic. Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Temperatures on the backside of this system will be cold, staying in the 20s for Thursday and only in the 30s for Friday.