DENVER (KDVR) – Winds will slow across Denver Sunday night with extra clouds and lows near freezing. Brisk winds return for Monday with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 60s.

Snow moves into the mountains on Monday night and sticks around through late Tuesday. Denver and the Front Range will see increasing clouds with breezy winds and highs in the lower 60s. Rain starts in the late afternoon and can switch over to snow overnight.

The system moves out before sunrise on Wednesday. The mountains can pick up 3 to 5 inches of snow, with a dusting on grassy surfaces at most for the metro area.

Wednesday has cooler highs in the mid-40s, high winds and slow clearing skies. Temperatures remain below average in the mid-50s on Thursday with slower winds and more sunshine.

Friday finishes off the workweek with average highs near 60 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

Sunshine is also here for Saturday with seasonal highs. A system can move in overnight and bring rain and snow to the Front Range early Sunday. Sunday has cooler temperatures in the low 50s with extra clouds.