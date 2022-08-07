DENVER (KDVR) — After the evening storms, skies will slowly clear across Denver with seasonal lows.

Monday will keep the mild highs in the middle 80s with plenty of sunshine. Storms are possible in the evening hours along the Eastern Plains.

Tuesday will be another 90-degree day with highs in the low 90s. Sunny skies are here for the middle of the week with dry conditions and brisk winds. Wednesday also has highs in the lower 90s.

A few clouds arrive on Thursday with highs topping out in the middle 90s.

Small storm chances are back for Friday afternoon with hot highs in the middle 90s.

The weekend to follow has better storm chances on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Highs will be just above average in the lower 90s with light winds.