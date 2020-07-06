A hot week with some records to fall across Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — The city will come close to record heat this week as many locations across the state will set new record highs.

Colorado Springs is likely to set a record high Wednesday.

Alamosa is likely to set records Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Denver will come closest to a record on Thursday the 9th – 98 is the existing record, forecast is currently 96.

That’s just a brief list of larger locations. Many more records will fall this week from cooperative stations. Bottom line, it’s going to be a hot week ahead.

With the heat comes very few thunderstorms. Those that form will mostly be in the mountains and a few on the plains but overall the week will be drier than average for the state.

The fire danger will be high in this setup. Heat, some wind, and hardly any rain expected through the weekend.

Near record heat later this week. The overall pattern for the week is drier and hotter than average…it continues. pic.twitter.com/C5p5CcpVGG — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) July 6, 2020

For Monday evening, temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s with a storm or two nearby without much rainfall.

Tuesday will again be mostly sunny with just a stray storm and highs return to the 90s.



