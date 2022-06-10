DENVER (KDVR) — Even with clear skies over Denver Friday night, lows will be comfortable near the 60-degree mark.

Saturday kicks off the hot weekend with morning sunshine and light winds. As temperatures climb into the middle 90s, a few clouds will build across the state and winds can become brisk in the afternoon.

Sunday is just as hot with highs reaching into the middle 90s and late-day clouds. There is a small chance for a late-day shower or storm, but that is mostly across the Eastern Plains. The heat is still here for Monday with highs remaining in the middle 90s. Mostly sunny skies are expected with a breezy afternoon wind.

A boundary pushes through on Tuesday adding in a few extra clouds and the small chance for a late-day shower. Temperatures will be closer to seasonal averages as we top out in the low 80s.

Highs stay in the 80s on Wednesday with clearing skies and a lighter wind.

The 90s are back for the end of the week with highs in the low 90s on both Thursday and Friday. Abundant sunshine is in the forecast on both days with a light breeze each afternoon.