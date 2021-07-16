A hot and mainly dry stretch of days for the next week

DENVER (KDVR) — A few showers and thunderstorms will try and move off the higher terrain and across metro Denver this evening. There will be more wind than rain with any passing storm. The better chance for showers and thunderstorms will be out on the far eastern plains of Colorado.

We will have the same low chance for late day storms over the weekend. So, while a few storms with gusty winds will be possible the vast majority of us will not see rain. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s.

We will enter a hot and dry stretch for next week. So, the low 90s will be our highs each afternoon. And, there will be some late day clouds with breezy conditions, but we look to stay dry.