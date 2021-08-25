A few storms provide heat relief, but more hot days still ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — A shower or thunderstorm is possible early Wednesday evening along the Front Range, with favored areas for development to the south and east of downtown Denver or across extreme northeast Colorado. Most storms will end quickly and skies will clear overnight.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible again Thursday afternoon and early evening. There will be some rain, gusty wind and lightning with the passing storms.

The heat returns with 90s and dry conditions on Friday and Saturday.

A weak cold front will bring some afternoon storms back to the forecast on Sunday along with lower 80s.

Next week is looking mainly hot and dry as we end out August and get ready for September.