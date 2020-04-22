A few showers for Denver area before better rain chances arrive

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be a few Tuesday evening showers or thunderstorms, especially south of downtown Denver. Most places along the Front Range will just have passing clouds and a little wind.

Wednesday will bring partly sunny skies and warm readings in the mid- to upper 60s. However, it will be a little windy during the afternoon with speeds up to 20 mph from the north.

A few showers will be possible again late on Thursday.

The best chance for rain will be on Friday with more areas seeing showers through the day. A thunderstorm is also possible. The mountains will be getting another round of accumulating snow. Additionally, some snow is possible early Friday on the west and south sides of metro Denver.

The remainder of April looks to be dominated by dry days and very warm temperatures approaching the upper 70s and could reach 80 degrees by May 1.