A few showers are possible this week, but the heat remains

DENVER (KDVR) – We are expecting a few showers or thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon and again on Thursday late day. The chance is not great and most places won’t see rain and those who do get the showers won’t receive enough to help with our dry conditions.

Despite the chance for rain, the heat rolls on. Denver has already tallied 58 days at 90 degrees or higher this season. That puts us in position No. 5 on the top 10 list for most 90 degrees days in Denver.

We are forecasting another seven days at 90 degrees or higher which would push the current total to 65 days by early next week. That would move us to position No. 2 on the top ten 90 degree days list.

The most we’ve ever recorded was 73 days back in 2012. It is possible with no shift in our hot and dry weather pattern that we could add another 9 or 10 days and surpass the top spot!