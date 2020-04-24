A few light showers and 60s Saturday before dry, warm weather pattern arrives

DENVER (KDVR) — Metro Denver will have another round of scattered showers Friday evening. It will be breezy to windy at times. Skies will stay mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the upper 30s.

Saturday will start of with clouds and a few light showers followed by sunshine in the afternoon. Again, it will be breezy at times as temperatures rise to seasonal levels in the low 60s.

We enter a dry period of days starting on Sunday and lasting through the end of next week.

There will be some passing clouds at times along with some wind. Temperatures will reach the 70s on Sunday and then the 80s on Thursday and Friday.

Our average first 80-degree day in Denver is April 27. So, we will be just a few days behind that average.