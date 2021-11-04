A dry and warm weather pattern to dominate for days

DENVER (KDVR) — An area of high pressure is sitting across Colorado, delivering sunny skies, dry weather and above-normal temperatures.

Right now, Denver’s average high should be in the upper 50s. Our forecast has highs reaching 10 to 15 degrees warmer.

So, you can expect a warm three days from Friday through Sunday with afternoon readings in the low 70s. The records for each of those days is in the upper 70s from 77 to 79 degrees. So, record highs do not look possible at this time. It will be sunny and breezy at times.

A series of weak cold fronts will arrive at the start of next week. There will be a little more cloud cover on Monday and Tuesday as temperatures slip into the middle 60s still above normal for this time of year.

On Wednesday and Thursday even cooler upper 50s arrive along with a low 10% chance of a passing rain shower. There may be some mountain snow during this time, but totals look light for now.