A dry and warm holiday weekend in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be evening storms that will end early in metro Denver and along the Front Range. Some storms will linger on the far eastern plains until after midnight. A few storms out east could be severe with gusty wind, lightning and hail.

Saturday will start with some morning clouds for us, followed by afternoon sunshine and pleasantly warm readings in the low 80s. There is only an isolated chance for a passing thunderstorm on Saturday mainly in the foothills west of Denver and to the south of the city. Most places will not see rain.

The rest of Labor Day weekend will bring plenty of sunshine. Both Sunday and Monday will have highs in the around 90.

Next week is still looking dry and sunny, which is what you expect in September. Highs will be running above the normal of 84 in Denver at this time of year. We are forecasting lows in the 90s several days next week.