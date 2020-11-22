A couple chances for snow in Denver this holiday week

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — We will start the Thanksgiving holiday week with warm temperatures in the low 60s in Denver. It’ll be sunny early followed by increasing clouds. A rain shower is possible very late Monday night.

That rain shower will turn to snow heading into Tuesday morning. The snow will be falling during the early commute. Light accumulation is possible with an inch or two in some spots. The snow will end around midday and the sun will slowly return.

We will have another warm day on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine before changes return.

Those changes will come late on Thanksgiving night with another cold front bringing light snow mainly during the overnight hours into early Friday. Another light accumulation of less than an inch is possible.

The weekend ahead looks dry and cool with highs both days in the 40s.

