Denver ties record high before a cooler weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver tied a record high temperature just after 3 p.m. hitting 98 degrees at Denver International Airport where official measurements are made.

A few gusty storms (more wind than rain) will skip across Denver and the Front Range this evening. Stronger storms that could turn severe with hail, lightning and wind will move across extreme northeastern Colorado. Most storms will end between 9 and 11 p.m..

A cold front arrives early on Saturday bringing much cooler 80s for the weekend. Your Saturday will start off with some clouds before turning sunny. It will also be a little windy at times behind the cold front. Sunday is less windy with continued sunny skies and pleasantly warm temperatures.

It’ll turn hot again with low 90s and dry conditions to start the week on Monday. We will stay in the low 90s each day for the rest of next week. And, we will also have a few afternoon thunderstorms possible especially Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

We are watching the timing of storms on Tuesday as it relates to the All-Star game at Coors Field. The game is scheduled to start around 5:30 p.m. The chance for storms will be from 3-7 p.m., so some gusty wind and lightning could be possible at the start of the game. Hopefully, the storms will move east quickly and not cause delays. And, remember you can watch the All-Star game on FOX31 Tuesday night!