A cooler stretch of days ahead with continued rain chances daily

DENVER (KDVR) — Showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening in metro Denver and along the Front Range. Some of these storms could turn severe on the far eastern plains with wind and hail the threat. Most storms will end around midnight.

On Friday, a cold front will head our way, returning showers and thunderstorms to the state. There could also be some showers lingering overnight into Saturday in the Denver area. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with highs in the upper 70s across eastern Colorado.

The cooler 70-degree temperatures will be sticking around through Monday. And, so will the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Saturday brings a decent chance for rain. The possibility for showers decreases on Sunday and Monday.

All the moisture in the coming days will be great news for wildfires in the Colorado. And, rain chances across the western half of the state will help with the very dry conditions there too.

The rest of next week is looking dry at this point, with a slow warming trend back into the low to mid 80s as we head into the start of July.