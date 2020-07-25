A cooler, soggy weekend ahead

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to increase as we head into the upcoming weekend. Expect rain chances to increase during the afternoon and evening hours across the state of Colorado. The risk for severe weather will remain low, with the biggest concern being lightning, strong wind and minor flooding.

Severe Weather Outlook for Saturday, July 25th

Seasonal temperatures will remain this afternoon, with highs in the 80s and 90s across the Front Range. Cooler highs in the 70s and 80s can be expected across the mountains.

Sunday and Monday will be the wettest days of the week, with state-wide widespread storms possible. Rain will be heavy at times, with a risk for strong wind and flooding. The extra cloud cover and widespread rain will keep temperatures cooler, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The unsettled weather will linger into the upcoming work week. Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast through Thursday with highs gradually building back into the upper 80s and lower 90s.