A cool start to September, but the heat will return

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures were just a little below normal in the 70s for the first day of September. We would normally have afternoon highs in the low 80s at this time of year.

The forecast continues to look dry through the holiday weekend. So, we will have plenty of sunshine with just a few passing clouds at times.

Temperatures look to heat back into the upper 80s on Wednesday and Friday. The hottest day will be Saturday with a forecasted high in the low 90s. The record high is 98, which was set last year.

We are tracking a chance for rain showers arriving on Tuesday along with cooler highs in the 60s and 70s.