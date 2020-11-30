A chilly, windy and snowy couple of days ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — A storm system is on the way to Colorado returning snow to parts of the state. The mountains will see snow arrive early on Tuesday especially in the northern areas. Light snow will be in pockets through the day with additional light snow expected on Wednesday.

In metro Denver we will see light snow develop by Tuesday afternoon. The snow will be spotty with light accumulation of less than an inch in a few areas south and west of downtown. The snow will take a break during the overnight hours.

A second shot of light snow will return by Wednesday especially by the afternoon. Again, accumulation looks light with generally less than an inch in most places across the city.

The forecast turns dry with sunshine returning, but it will be chilly on Thursday and Friday. We are expecting milder temperatures in the 50s by the weekend.