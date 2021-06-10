A brief break from the heat before it dominates again this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures have been the hottest today so far this season, reaching the mid to upper 90s across metro Denver.

The wind has been gusty, but will slowly relax as the sun sets. A cold front arrives tonight with a switch in the wind from the southwest to the northeast.

Tomorrow will bring plenty of sunshine and much less wind. It will also be noticeably cooler with readings in the low 80s. That is more seasonal for Denver, with our average high at 82 degrees.

The heat quickly returns with over the weekend with afternoon highs in the low 90s. It will be sunny both days and a little breezy at times.

The hot temperatures will continue next week with even hotter readings possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will reach the upper 90s and could be at record levels. The records are 97 on Tuesday and 96 on Wednesday.

We have very limited chances for rain in the coming week. The forecast has only an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible on Monday and Thursday.