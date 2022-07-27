DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a dry Wednesday morning across the Front Range with a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be around 92 degrees.

The central mountains can expect a 30-50% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. There will be a lower chance of moisture in the northern mountains and a higher chance in the southern mountains.

Forecast radar 5 p.m. Wednesday

Flash flood outlook for Thursday.

A major monsoon surge hits Thursday and Friday with rain and thunderstorms likely across the state. Flash flooding is possible in the mountains south of I-70. The San Juan Mountains and Sangres will get hit the hardest.

The Pinpoint Weather Team considers Thursday and Friday as “no go” days on the 13ers and 14ers in the southern mountains.

Denver’s high on Thursday and Friday stay in the 70s.

Conditions will turn drier on Saturday with a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms in Denver. Temperatures will surge to 91 degrees on Sunday.