91 degrees and sunny Thursday; Backdoor front with 70s Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — I’m forecasting our 58th day at or above 90 degrees this year with a high of 91 on Thursday with sunshine in Denver and across the Front Range.

The Mountains can expect sunny skies and temps in the 70s and 80s.

Light smoke concentrations across Colorado on Thursday and probably Friday.

A backdoor cold front brushes the Northeastern Plains on Friday with cooler temps and brief low clouds. Front Range highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday-Sunday look dry and in around 90-degrees.

A stronger cold front hits Monday-Wednesday. Highs in the 60s possible with a chance for rain showers.