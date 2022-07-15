DENVER (KDVR) – Friday will be another day with highs in the mid-90s and afternoon and evening storms.

Clouds increase quickly after mid-day with widespread showers and thunderstorms through the evening. Winds can become breezy within some storms.

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies and small storm chances. Temperatures will top out in the lower 90s.

Sunday is hotter with highs in the upper 90s and abundant sunshine. Monday will near the record high temperature of 99 degrees, with sunny skies. Monday has small storm chances during the afternoon. Tuesday also has small storm chances after highs reach the mid-90s.

Wednesday will have plenty of sunshine as highs stay in the middle 90s and there’s a small chance for a storm. Thursday looks drier with mostly sunny skies and warm highs in the middle to upper 90s.