90s with afternoon dry, gusty t-storms Thursday; Red Flag Warnings

DENVER (KDVR) — Smoke remains moderate across Denver and the Front Range. Heavier smoke is concentrated closer to the four major wildfires. Extreme smoke is blowing south off the Pine Gulch wildfire.

We will start with smoky sunshine in Denver today with a 20 percent chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms. Highs around 93 degrees. The record is 99 set in 2013.

The mountains start dry with smoky sunshine then a 20% chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms. The risk is very little rain and dry lightning. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

Red Flag Warnings cover the Foothills and mountains. Air Quality Warnings cover Denver and the Front Range for smoke, ozone and other pollutants.

Totally dry Friday-Sunday. Highs in the mid-90s each day.

Temperatures surge Monday-Tuesday mid to upper 90s.

Currently, we’re at 59 total days in the 90s in Denver for the year. This ties us for 4th most on record.

Smoke outlook Thursday 8/20/2020. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.