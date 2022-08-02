DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered storms will push through the Front Range Tuesday night with heavy rain and lightning. More storms are in the forecast for Wednesday with temperatures staying hot.

Wednesday’s high temperatures will climb to the low 90s, which is right around the average high of 90 degrees in Denver for this time of year.

There will be a 20% chance for a few isolated storms on Wednesday. They will be spotty, meaning a lot of places will miss out on the rainfall.

Storm chances will stay at 20% through Friday with high temperatures in the 90s Thursday and Friday.

Chances for storms will increase over the weekend as the monsoon moisture pushes into Colorado. The incoming rain will cool temperatures into the 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s into next week with more scattered storms.