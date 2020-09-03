90s this weekend ahead of possible 40 degree temperature drop next week

DENVER (KDVR) — A touch cooler today at 83 degrees in Denver with sunshine and good air quality. The atmosphere is very stable with no t-storm risk.

The mountains stay sunny and dry with good air quality. No t-storms. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

Colorado stays smoke-free through early Sunday.

The 90s return Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Saturday and Sunday will be near-record levels. Dry.

Labor Day looks mostly dry but a strong cold front barrels in late. High temps hit 85. Depending on the timing of the front the high could get close to 90.

Right now the total number of 90 degrees days for 2020 stands at 69. The all-time record is 73 days set in 2012. We will get very close to this record and tying it might come down to Labor Day.

This cold front could drop temps by 40 degrees. Highs in the 50s on Tuesday with rain showers in Denver and across the Front Range. Snow is possible in the Mountains and Foothills.

Overnight lows drop into the 30s. The earliest first freeze on record occurred on September 8, 1962. Ironically, that corresponds to Tuesday next week.

Highs stay cool on Wednesday too, 60s.