DENVER (KDVR) — After some storms in the foothills, clouds will linger across Denver Saturday night with mild lows in the mid-60s.

Some sunshine is here early on Sunday helping highs warm into the lower 90s. Isolated storms are possible later in the day with afternoon clouds.

Monday brings in relief from the heat with highs in the middle 80s and extra clouds. Showers and storms are possible later in the day mainly south of Interstate 70.

The mild temperatures stick around for most of the week with highs on Tuesday in the lower 80s. Storms are in the forecast for Tuesday, again, south of I-70. Wednesday has smaller storm chances south of I-70 in the afternoon. Highs will be comfy in the middle 80s.

Thursday brings more sunshine back into the forecast with warm highs in the upper 80s. Friday finishes off the workweek with a few extra clouds and mild highs in the middle 80s.

The weekend kicks off with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 80s.