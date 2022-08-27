DENVER (KDVR) — Skies over Denver will be mainly clear Saturday night with lows near 60 degrees.

Sunshine is still here to round out the weekend on Sunday. Highs will be hot again as we hover in the lower 90s. There is a small chance for an isolated afternoon storm.

Monday kicks off the workweek with mainly sunny skies and hot highs in the lower 90s. Tuesday is a copy-and-paste with 90s and sunshine. Wednesday nears the upper 80s with late clouds and the chance for a spotty shower.

Thursday and Friday have a mix of sun and clouds with small storm chances. High temperatures for the end of the week will be above average in the upper 80s.

Saturday begins the next weekend with mostly sunny skies and hot highs in the lower 90s.