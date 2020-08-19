90s continue Wednesday; Red Flag Warnings with dry lightning

DENVER (KDVR) — It will be 94 degrees today in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. The record high is 99 degrees set in 2019. There will be bad air quality as well.

The problem occurs this afternoon with a 20 percent chance of dry, gusty t-storms over the mountains and Front Range. Dry lightning is possible, which could start new wildfires. Gusty outflow wind also possible.

The mountains can expect smoky sunshine with afternoon dry, gusty t-storms. Warmer than normal highs in the 70s and 80s.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect for the mountains and Foothills.

Air Quality Warnings are in effect for the the Front Range and Mountains. Multiple pollutants in the air. Thursday afternoon looks similar with dry lightning potential. 90s.

Drier Friday-Sunday with mid 90s.

No big rain for the next 7 days.

Right now we’re at the 5th most 90-degree days in a season at 58.

Smoke Outlook Wednesday 8/19/2020. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.