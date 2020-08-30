90s Briefly Return, Another Cold Front Tonight

After a couple days of some cooler more seasonal temperatures, we are heating things back up to the upper 80s/low 90s this afternoon. Thankfully this doesn’t last long as we have another cold front working its way through the area tonight.

There is a 10% chance of a shower and storm today but most places will stay dry. Winds will pick up this afternoon so a Fire Weather Warning is in place for the northeast plains.

Cold front will move through late tonight into Monday morning cooling temperatures back down. High temperatures will cool to the low 80s and upper 70s through Tuesday.

Storm chances go up to 20% for scattered afternoon and evening storms on Monday and Tuesday.

The rest of the week will be dry with gradually warming temperatures. Highs will climb back to the 90s by Friday.