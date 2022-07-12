DENVER (KDVR) —Monday’s cooler weather isn’t lasting as we are right back to the 90-degree heat today and all the way through the weekend.

We have monsoon moisture also moving back in, so there’s a 20% chance for scattered storms this afternoon through the evening. Strong winds are a concern if a storm gets going, especially out east.

This pattern will keep going all week with more heat and isolated storms each afternoon.

Storm chances will rise slightly heading into the weekend with temperatures dropping off to the low 90s.