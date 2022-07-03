DENVER (KDVR) – Scattered showers and storms will dissipate after sunset with clouds lingering and mild lows in the lower 60s.

The Fourth of July will be mainly sunny with some afternoon clouds. Temperatures climb back into the lower 90s with the small chance for an isolated storm.

Tuesday remains in the low 90s with plenty of sunshine and lighter winds.

Wednesday and Thursday have better chances for afternoon and evening showers and storms. Temperatures will be warm in the low 90s and winds can be breezy within storms.

Friday rounds out the week with abundant sunshine and highs in the middle 90s. A few clouds arrive on Saturday with a breezy wind and small storm chances. Highs for the weekend will be in the middle 90s. Sunday is dry with mostly sunny skies.