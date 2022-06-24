DENVER (KDVR) — The monsoon continues to push moisture into Colorado fueling afternoon rain/thunderstorms. Meteorologist Chris Tomer said to do your outdoor activities in the mornings for the most reliable weather.

The chance for rain on Friday increases to 70% in the southern and central mountains. In Denver, the chance is 20%. Highs will be around 90 degrees.

Future radar 5pm Friday.

Avs watch party forecast:

Tomer said to watch for thunderstorms between 3-7 p.m. then conditions will be drier.

There is a Flash Flood Watch effective Friday for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar through Glenwood Canyon.

Flash Flood Watch for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar on Friday.

The peak of the monsoon surge occurs Saturday through Sunday. Mountain rain/t-storm chances increase to 80-100% mainly in the afternoon. Front Range chances increase to 60% on Saturday and 40% on Sunday. Expect cooler highs in the 70s.

Forecast total rainfall through Sunday night.

The afternoon t-storm chance drops to 30% on Monday with highs in the 80s.

Monsoon moisture lingers most of next week with 10-20% chances for afternoon t-storms in Denver. Highs will return to the 90.