DENVER (KDVR) — The monsoon continues to push moisture into Colorado fueling afternoon rain/thunderstorms. Meteorologist Chris Tomer said to do your outdoor activities in the mornings for the most reliable weather.
The chance for rain on Friday increases to 70% in the southern and central mountains. In Denver, the chance is 20%. Highs will be around 90 degrees.
Avs watch party forecast:
Tomer said to watch for thunderstorms between 3-7 p.m. then conditions will be drier.
There is a Flash Flood Watch effective Friday for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar through Glenwood Canyon.
The peak of the monsoon surge occurs Saturday through Sunday. Mountain rain/t-storm chances increase to 80-100% mainly in the afternoon. Front Range chances increase to 60% on Saturday and 40% on Sunday. Expect cooler highs in the 70s.
The afternoon t-storm chance drops to 30% on Monday with highs in the 80s.
Monsoon moisture lingers most of next week with 10-20% chances for afternoon t-storms in Denver. Highs will return to the 90.